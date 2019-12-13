SACO – Robert J. Hoctor, 90, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, at the Inn at Atlantic Heights in Saco, Maine. Robert was born on Dec. 28, 1928, in Biddeford, to Cornelius and Mary Ann (Roy) Hoctor. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Raymond, Richard, and Paul Hoctor.

Robert was an honored U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served with distinction in the 7th U.S. Infantry 3rd Division in Korea. He retired in 1988 from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after 28 years and was recognized with gratitude for 30 years of government service.

Robert loved sports and was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He was also a long-time Biddeford Tigers Football fan and enjoyed going to the games for many years. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, playing cribbage, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his last few years, Robert enjoyed playing bingo and poker with his friends at the Inn at Atlantic Heights. Robert was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a friend to all.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 34 years; his four daughters, Carol (Maurice) Poirier, Joyce Cole, Linda Archambault, Shirley (Rodney) Boucher; one stepdaughter Debra Pelkey; six grandchildren, Rita Nicely, Michael Poirier, Joey Sturman, Bethany Boucher, Christopher Boucher, Nicholas Rocray; one stepgrandson, Matthew Pelkey, and two great-grandchildren, Athena Grace Nicely and Sebastian Sturman.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity in Saco on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by a burial with military honors at St. Mary Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Robert’s name to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.Org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.