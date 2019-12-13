The Scarborough High School Mixed Chorus will perform a “Winter Concert” at St. Augustine Anglican Church on Saturday, Dec. 14. The choir will bring their rich harmony and lively rhythms to one of Scarborough’s most important historic sites. The concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Patrick Volker, the SHS Chorus will provide a range of spiritual music from around the world. The program will include familiar songs of the season including “The Carol of the Bells” and the “Coventry Carol.” Also offered will be songs from around the world, such as “Oy es dia de Placer” by Tomas Pascual, “The Twelve Days After Christmas” and “Night of Silence.” The concert will include a sing along of favorite holiday favorites.

“We are thrilled to again host the Mixed Chorus,” said Valerie Kazarian, St. Augustine’s senior warden. “These events are always popular and so enjoyable. We hope everyone will want to come.”

“The fantastic thing about choral harmony is that it complements and reflects so many diverse styles of music,” said Volker. “The high energy evening is likely to create a lasting impression with the audience. It is a show worth attending, for sure.”

“We truly enjoy having the High School join us for this evening of music,” said Kazarian. “This will be our third event with the high school chorus, and we will certainly be inviting them back.”

The St. Augustine’s is a traditional evangelical Anglican parish of the Anglican Church in America (ACA) and a member of the Diocese of the Northeast. The ACA is a Province of the worldwide Traditional Anglican Communion which serves over 40 countries. Services are held every Sunday at 11 a.m. and all are welcome.

