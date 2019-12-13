Molly McGuire has joined Malone Commercial Brokers as Designated Broker/Operations Manager. McGuire brings 16 years of professional real estate experience and has been highly recognized throughout her successful career in the industry.

Previously, McGuire worked in several sales capacities including B2B sales and the hospitality sector.

McGuire lives in Scarborough where she raised her family and is also very active in her community through many organizations.

Malone Commercial Brokers was originally founded in 1970 by Ronald Malone as The Malone Agency and in 1984 became exclusively a commercial firm as it is today. The firm is currently owned by Ronald’s sons Joe and Mark Malone. Malone is a locally-owned historic sales leader in Maine commercial real estate brokerage.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: