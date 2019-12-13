SCARBOROUGH — Two doctors, including a Scarborough resident have been elected to the Board of Directors of the primary care practice InterMed, which has offices in the greater Portland area. The new directors include Dr. Timothy Baum and Dr. Robin Noble.

Baum, an internist who resides in Scarborough, is one of InterMed’s founding members. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed his residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Baum was practicing at Longcreek Center for Internal Medicine when it became part of a merger that led to the creation of InterMed in 1993.

“Tim has been at InterMed since day one, and brings a wealth of institutional knowledge,” said Phyllidia Ku-Ruth, president of InterMed. “His patients love him, and his focus on providing the best care makes him a great addition to our Board.”

Noble, a gynecologist in the Women’s Health department, joined InterMed in 2001. She attended medical school at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, completed her residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and a fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Yale University, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology.

“Patients routinely comment about Robin’s passion for her work and commitment to providing the best and most compassionate care,” Dr. Ku-Ruth said. “Her energy and enthusiasm make her a great addition to the Board.”

Founded in 1993, InterMed is Maine’s largest physician-owned primary care practice, serving patients through practice sites in Portland, South Portland, and Yarmouth. Led by its Vision, “Care without compromise. Every patient, all the time”, InterMed has been named a Best Places to Work in Maine for seven consecutive years.

