It appears to me, after watching the culture wars for the last three decades, that the enemy of the Republican Party is not the political left or the mainstream press, but rather their own right-wing media.
Our Republican public officials are hamstrung by the lies fostered by talk radio, Fox “News” and their ilk.
Time after time we have seen moderate Republicans crucified by them and driven out of office for standing up against the follies of the Trump administration. This is the elephant in the room. And it won’t go away until those poisoning our public discourse are de-fanged.
Betsy Hooper
Portland
