The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a flash flood warning for sections of York, Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties in southern and southwestern Maine through early afternoon Saturday.

Doppler radar and automated gauges have indicated a broad area of heavy rain across the area, the weather service warned, with 2 to 3 inches of rain having fallen already. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and last through 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy rain is expected to cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other low-lying areas.

The weather service advised drivers who encounter flooded roads to turn around and avoid driving through standing water where the depth is unknown and road surface problems might not be apparent. The service noted most deaths related to flooding occur in motor vehicles.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, South Portland, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Brunswick, Westbrook, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Kittery, Alfred, Topsham, Sanford, Dover, Cumberland, Saco, Gorham, Falmouth, Kennebunk and Cape Elizabeth.

Also expect flooding on Interstate 295 between mile markers 1 and 29, Interstate 95 between mile markers 1 and 61, and Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 16.

Also affected will be York Beach, Ogunquit Beach, Wells Beach, and Fortunes Rock Beach Peaks Island, Long Island, Cushing Island, Cousins Island and Great Diamond Island.

