CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots put up 34 points against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, passing the 30-point threshold for the first time since Week 7.

They rushed for 175 yards, their highest total this season by 30 yards. They got N’Keal Harry more involved in the offense, and were rewarded by the rookie, who made several impact plays.

UP NEXT WHO: Buffalo Bills (10-4) at New England Patriots (11-3) WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NFL Network

Looking at all the glowing numbers by the backs and input by Harry, one might assume the offense finally had the type of breakthrough that would make people more confident about a future playoff run.

Not quite.

Certainly, there were a few positive takeaways from the 34-13 victory over Cincinnati, and “something to build on” as Bill Belichick said, when asked about the offense in his postgame press conference.

But Tom Brady’s unit still doesn’t pass the eye test. It was still a struggle for Brady. The passing offense still can’t get it going. The Patriots are still having a tough time sustaining drives. They were 6 of 14 on third down, a week after going 5 of 16 against the Chiefs. They also failed to convert on fourth down.

Of their 34 points, seven came on a pick-six from Stephon Gilmore, while three scores were set up on short fields by turnovers from the defense and special teams unit.

There’s no doubt offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wanted to get both Harry and Mohamed Sanu more involved and going in a position direction.

It worked with Harry, not so much with Sanu, who caught just two balls on eight targets and dropped another fourth-down throw. Julian Edelman, who has been a warrior playing through injury, caught just two passes for nine yards. This might have been the first game where it looked like Brady’s go-to-guy, who has been the team’s most dependable receiver, was having a tough time overcoming his physical woes. He appeared to have some difficulty making his usual cuts on an injured knee.

The leading receiver on the afternoon?

Running back James White, who pulled three catches for 49 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive.

If Brady is now a game manager, the 15 for 29 for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns might cut it against the mistake-prone Bengals. But it won’t work in the postseason, especially against the AFC teams the Patriots have already played and lost to.

Brady knows it, too. He still isn’t getting ample protection. He was sacked twice on key third downs and rushed several throws. Penalties are negating big plays (Edelman was flagged for a false start on a long completion to Harry down the right sideline), and Brady is occasionally missing targets (he overthrew a wide open Sanu breaking into the end zone).

Asked if it was a frustrating day for the passing game, Brady nodded in agreement.

“Yeah, but we won. I’m happy we won,” he said. “I wish we’d always do better. There’s always things to improve on when you’ve won.”

Belichick was asked about his concern level about the offense. The Patriots coach wasn’t into picking the unit apart, based on how or where the scores were made, and what was lacking.

“The key is to capitalize on those opportunities,” said Belichick. “Look, whether you’re on offense or defense, you don’t control field position. You get the ball where you get it . . . you can’t control that. What you can control, is getting the ball in the end zone. And that’s a good thing. I thought we ran the ball better, there were some things we could certainly do better, but averaging over 5 yards per carry against that defense … it’s something to build on.”

True.

The running game did move the ball and moved the chains against a Bengals defense that was among the worst in the league at stopping the run. Had it failed, the offense would have been a disaster.

Unlike the pass game, the line blocked well for the run game and variations of it. Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White, and Harry — on a pair of end-arounds — all ran hard. The 5.5 yards per carry average for the group was encouraging.

So was the uptick in plays for Harry, and his contributions to the offense. He caught his second touchdown pass of the season, and it was basically Harry improvising on the goal line with Tom Brady scrambling for this life. Brady waited for Harry to break free from Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb and the two connected for a touchdown.

“It was a good play by him,” said Brady. “He adjusted his route, and then came back, and I found him. We needed that . . . It’s fun to see him make those plays.”

Harry was pleased he could contribute to a win.

“It felt good to get out there, just help the team, and contribute,” he said. “It felt good to be a factor in the win.”

Officially, he had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown and two runs for 22. All of his plays, including the two jet sweeps, impacted scoring drives.

The touchdown play was one of the best signs of progress for Harry, as he saw Brady in trouble, and reacted accordingly.

“It was kind of a broken play,” he said. “I just did what I could to get open … on those plays, you just have to find a way to get open, whatever it takes. I’m glad I could do that. Thank God I could do that.”

Harry said it was good getting out there and “just getting my groove back.”

That’s what Brady needs, too. He needs to get his groove back, because it still isn’t there with the

passing game. Late in the game, there were chants of “Brady, Brady, Brady” cascading through Paul Brown Stadium.

After all, the Patriots did put up 34 points. They did clinch another playoff spot. But there’s still something missing.

“It’s not where we want to be,” Edelman said of the passing game, “but I don’t think we ever are.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous