Massachusetts-based naturalists Marcia and Mark Wilson brought several species of owl to Maine Audubon in Falmouth on Dec. 15 for a live show that included this snowy owl. The breed can have a wingspan of up to 5 feet and weigh over 6 pounds. Eyes On Owls was founded in 1994 to better educate people about owls and their habitats and is licensed to house up to 22 owls that are all permanently disabled and unable to survive on their own in the wild.
