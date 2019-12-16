I was distressed to read the Press Herald series about Maine’s Emergency Medical System in crisis for lack of sufficient funding .

EMT’s are required to have special lifesaving training and education. As someone who has relied on EMS personnel more than once over the past few years, I can attest to the fact that these dedicated, caring professionals are an incredibly valuable workforce that deserves our support – and a decent living wage.

When my daughter had a medical emergency recently, the EMT’s came to her aid within minutes. In another incident a couple of years ago, EMT’s came to our home in the middle of the night, when I was suffering from dehydration. They are knowledgeable, reassuring and patient, even when a possible heart attack turns out to be something less life-threatening.

Our EMT system – and the professionals who staff it – deserve to be better funded and supported!

Audrey Gup-Mathews

Kennebunk

