Every four years, since 1972, Iowa and New Hampshire, in tandem, have repeatedly been the first two states to vote in the American presidential primary process. Isn’t it time for the other 48 states to take their turns at being one of the first two states to vote?

We should reform the presidential primary process in time for 2024 by instituting a rotational, centurial schedule whereby every state will finally have the opportunity to be one of the first two states to vote.

Rotating the states would bring a much-needed, overdue element of fairness to our primary system by giving each state (no matter how sparsely populated) a period of political relevance. Also, moving Iowa and New Hampshire out of their unwarranted privileged political positions at the front of the line would help make the process more demographically representative of the nation at large.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, Calif.

