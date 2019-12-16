WESTBROOK — Westbrook Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday at the Gulf Mart on Bridgton Road.

About 4:12 p.m., a man entered the business at 159 Bridgton Road, showed a black handgun and demanded money, police said. The male then fled on foot with cash and tobacco products.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hooded jacket with a small white logo on the left upper sleeve. He had on blue or black sweatpants with two vertical white stripes and was carrying a dark colored backpack with distinctive white markings. A bandana covered the man’s face, police said.

.Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or his clothing to contact them at 854-2531.

