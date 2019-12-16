The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Imagine Portland annual event award winners on Monday, with awards going to Avesta Housing President and CEO Dana Totman, [email protected] President Paula Mahoney, Portland Adult Education, and outgoing MaineHealth executives William Caron Jr. and Richard Petersen.

An additional award for nonprofit of the year, with a $5,000 cash prize sponsored by Wex Inc., will be announced at the chamber’s Imagine Portland annual awards event and community celebration, at Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

“These visionary leaders have significantly contributed to the future of Greater Portland through leadership that embraced growth and cultivated community connections,” Chamber CEO Quincy Hentzel said in a news release. “We look forward to celebrating them, and another year of vibrant regional growth and prosperity at our re-imagined Imagine Portland in January.” 

Totman won the Catalyst Award in honor of his advocacy for sustainable and affordable housing; Mahoney won the Visionary Volunteer Award for her tireless volunteer work with the chamber; Portland Adult Education won the Collaborator Award for building alliances to address economic challenges; and Caron and Petersen won the Champion Award for strengthening the foundation of the Portland area as advocates for high-quality, accessible health care.

Tickets are available at PortlandRegion.com.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
affordable housing, health care, maine businesses, portland maine, portland regional chamber
Related Stories
Latest Articles