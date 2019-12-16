The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Imagine Portland annual event award winners on Monday, with awards going to Avesta Housing President and CEO Dana Totman, [email protected] President Paula Mahoney, Portland Adult Education, and outgoing MaineHealth executives William Caron Jr. and Richard Petersen.
An additional award for nonprofit of the year, with a $5,000 cash prize sponsored by Wex Inc., will be announced at the chamber’s Imagine Portland annual awards event and community celebration, at Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
“These visionary leaders have significantly contributed to the future of Greater Portland through leadership that embraced growth and cultivated community connections,” Chamber CEO Quincy Hentzel said in a news release. “We look forward to celebrating them, and another year of vibrant regional growth and prosperity at our re-imagined Imagine Portland in January.”
Totman won the Catalyst Award in honor of his advocacy for sustainable and affordable housing; Mahoney won the Visionary Volunteer Award for her tireless volunteer work with the chamber; Portland Adult Education won the Collaborator Award for building alliances to address economic challenges; and Caron and Petersen won the Champion Award for strengthening the foundation of the Portland area as advocates for high-quality, accessible health care.
Tickets are available at PortlandRegion.com.
