RAYMOND — Rolf Olsen updated the Selectboard on the progress of the RSU 14 Withdrawal Committee at a board meeting Dec. 10.
The committee is continuing to work on its proposed separation agreement and is still receiving input from RSU 14.
“Any changes are getting into that minor range,” Olsen said. “Things are moving along. Once we hear back from the school about the separation agreement, then that’s one big area that’s resolved there.”
Committee members are also working on a proposed budget for the future Raymond school.
Olsen encouraged residents to attend meetings and give feedback, saying, “we still want more people to come to meetings and give their inputs on things.”
