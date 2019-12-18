Sea Change Yoga hires new executive director

Sea Change Yoga, a Portland nonprofit that brings trauma-informed yoga to marginalized populations such as transitional group homes and correctional institutions, has hired a Maine native and former Preble Street employee as the organization’s second executive director.

Elise Boyson has more than a decade of nonprofit experience and is returning to her home state from southwest Colorado, where she helped people experiencing homelessness. She is also a certified yoga teacher and has taught Recovery Yoga for people affected by addiction. Before moving to Colorado, Boyson worked at Preble Street as the manager of Volunteer Programs, a position that allowed her to deepen her understanding of trauma-informed care, substance use disorders, and mental health issues and illnesses.

“The opportunity to serve our most vulnerable populations using the healing practices of yoga and meditation is a dream come true,” Boyson said. “I am so excited to build off the tremendous momentum this organization has cultivated in its first three years.”

“After a rigorous search process, we are thrilled to have found Elise. She is exactly the right person to bring Sea Change into the next phase of service and growth,” said Board of Directors President Anne Davis.

Environmental consultants expand to Portland

Tighe & Bond Inc., a northeastern engineering and environmental consulting firm, opened a 4,400-square-foot office at 2 Monument Square in Suite 302 this month.

Senior Project Manager Dan Bisson will provide leadership for Tighe & Bond’s newest office. Bisson has over 25 years of experience with management, permitting, planning, design and construction of water infrastructure projects for municipalities, utilities and private clients.

“Establishing an office in Portland allows Tighe & Bond to be closer to and support our growing client base in Maine. The new office location will benefit new and existing clients while also providing an accessible location for employees in the area,” Tighe & Bond’s President and CEO Bob Belitz said.

Granted

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $950,000 to three Maine institutions to increase access to local and regional agricultural products, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, announced recently. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland, the Sustainability Lab in Yarmouth, and Maine Federation of Farmers Markets in Belfast will receive funding from the Local Food Promotion Program and the Farmers Market Promotion Program. Pingree was instrumental in securing the funds in the 2018 Farm Bill, leading a bipartisan letter of 43 House members.

Credit Union Contributes

