Re: “Trump criticizes teenage activist Greta Thunberg after Time honor” (Dec. 12):
Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg, an outspoken, passionate and intelligent critic of global warning, has been an inspiring young prophet of the tragedy of global warming, which will seriously affect her generation.
But now, as in the tradition of the Old Testament prophets of old, she has courageously and adamantly stood up to cyberbullying by the rich and powerful.
Greta, you will have a great future. Enjoy a movie with your friends, but never, never heed calls to “chill.” We need your voice and the voices of your generation.
Louis Phillips
Windham
