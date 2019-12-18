SANFORD – Gerard P. “Fafa” Savage of Springvale passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born in Sanford, Maine on May 29,1936 to Gilman and Evelyn Savage. As the Savage tradition would have it, Gerard received a nickname at a young age and he went by the name of “Fafa” to most people for the remainder of his life.

Fafa grew up in Sanford and attended local schools, after graduating from high school as one of “the shop boys”, he enlisted in the US Navy. Upon honorable discharge he returned to Sanford and married his high school sweetheart Lorraine C. Cote in 1959. Together they raised a beautiful family, four sons and a daughter until she passed away on their 44th wedding anniversary.

Being the father of five active, athletic children, Fafa took an active role in local sports, charities and organizations. He was one of the founders of SSYAA, he coached, he helped create the fields on Witham St. as well as help build the concession stand at Cobb Stadium. He took pride in his town and strove to make it better-running for and becoming a Sanford Selectman in the 1970’s. Long after his terms as selectman ended he stayed involved in politics, being aware of the issues, always voting and actively campaigning for candidates he felt deserved to be in office.

Fafa loved sports!! He was a huge Patriots fan and was able to catch one last victory when the Pats beat the Bengals this past weekend. But his real sports passion was for local teams and athletes. Long after his children were done playing sports you could catch him at many Sanford football, soccer, field hockey, basketball, baseball and softball games from little league to high school. He was on the sidelines cheering on his high school alma mater which often had athletes and coaches that included in laws, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and children of friends he knew. A proud Sanford Redskin alumnus who eventually became a Sanford Spartan supporter as well.

Fafa was predeceased by his wife Lorraine; sisters Edith “Edie” Bourque and Margaret “Kiki” Savage; brother Gilman “Gil”, Robert “Robbie”, John “Budd”, Donald “Tubby”, Eugene “Gene” and Daniel “Danny”.

He is survived by sons James Chaisson and his fiance Tammy Baker of Acton; Daniel Chaisson and his wife Michele of Port St. Lucie, FL; Jeffrey Savage and his wife Laura of Chardon, OH; John Savage and his wife Kristin of Dunedin, FL; his daughter Jodi Savage-Wilson and her husband Cory of Springvale; Grandchildren Travis Chaisson and his wife Liz, Corey Chaisson, Alden Chaisson, Jimmie Chaisson, Danielle Smith and her husband Justin Smith, Brady Savage, Reese Savage, Jordan Wilson and Marli Wilson; great-grandchildren Sada Chaisson, Brynnlea Chaisson, Braden Chaisson, Taylor Smith and Tenley Smith and numerous in laws, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Curtis Lake Church, at 38 Westview Dr., Sanford. Burial will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the spring.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house for their outstanding care and support.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Maine Children’s Cancer Program

at, 100 Campus Dr. #107,

Scarborough, ME 04074

