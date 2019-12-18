SCARBOROUGH – Joseph Matthew Lappin died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, Maine on Dec. 16, 2019.Joe was born in New York City on Nov. 24, 1926. He served in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Cushing during World War II. After the war, Joe graduated from Adelphi University and worked as a certified public accountant until his retirement to Maine in 1995.Joe’s true legacy is his marriage of 58 years to his beloved Colleen and his family of seven children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Joe raised his family in Babylon, N.Y. Where he enjoyed family adventures on the Great South Bay. He was active as a lector and on the parish council of St. Joseph’s Church, Babylon, N.Y. During his retirement years, Colleen and Joe were active in St. Pius X Church in Portland, Maine. They enjoyed walks around Portland’s Back Cove, and many visits to and from their children and grandchildren.Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife, Colleen, his daughter, Kathleen Lappin Wurgler, and sister, Marion Lappin Cunningham. He is survived by his children, Tricia and Jim, Jane, Mary and Michael, John and Sue, Maureen, Tom, and Jim Wurgler; his grandchildren, Meghan, Andrew, John, Thomas, Kate, Matthew, Susie, Jessica, Hannah, James, Grace and Tess, as well as 10 great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Pius X Church on Ocean Ave., Portland, Maine. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.The family would like to acknowledge Maine Veterans’ Home and Hospice of Southern Maine for their expert care compassion and most all their smiles through a difficult time.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers donations to Maine Veterans’ Home or Hospice of Southern Maine would be appreciated.

