WATERVILLE — A woman was arrested Tuesday night after crashing into a parked car and a streetlight while allegedly driving drunk in Waterville, police said.

Harmony Dillaway, 40, of Vassalboro was charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of criminal mischief, according to Waterville police Sgt. David Caron. The criminal mischief charges are for the damage done to the parked car and light pole, he said.

“The initial report that we got was a vehicle was heading into town on Main Street and was all over the roadway and driving actually in the wrong lane — in oncoming lane of traffic — on the two-way part of Main Street,” Caron said. “When the vehicle got to the one-way section of Main Street, it hit a parked car and kept going. Then, the driver tried to make a left turn to go over the Ticonic Bridge and struck a light pole.”

Dillaway was attempting to drive away after crashing into the pole when police caught up with her, according to Caron. The incident occurred around 7 p.m.

The impact dented the light pole. Waterville’s Public Works department is evaluating the damage to see how much repairs will cost. Caron said there was “minor damage to the rear passenger corner of the vehicle” that was struck on Main Street.

Dillaway had been driving a blue 2011 Ford Escape, according to dispatch logs.

The Vassalboro resident was released on $2,500 unsecured bail and will appear before the Waterville District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 18. She does not have a criminal history, according to Caron.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: