Christmas giving

The Buxton Community Food Co-op will provide free turkeys or hams for Christmas, according to Director Joanne Groder.

Groder also said Joel Doyon, a Buxton dentist, is donating a large supply of new hats and mittens for families.

The co-op is open before Christmas from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, and Monday, Dec. 23, at the historic brick building at the intersection of Route 22 and Haines Meadow Road.

Groder said the co-op distributed 51 complete Thanksgiving dinner baskets.

