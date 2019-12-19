I decided to give myself a break today. I stayed away from the television and newscasts on the radio.

It’s gotten to the point that I know about 20 U.S. Representatives by the sounds or accents of their voices.

I needed time away from it all.

It’s not that I don’t care. These hearings should be happening. It’s a necessary part of the designed checks and balances of our government.

I believe that the President has gotten away with violations of the Emoluments clause for years and several other laws that are being ignored by the Republican-led Senate.

Right now the POTUS has the Attorney General and the Senate leader in his pocket, but the opposition has put the administration on notice that hundreds of years ago,t he framers of the Constitution had the foresight to include the checks and balances to assure “a more perfect union.”

Christopher Bove

Westbrook

