Post office helps with missing package

To the editor,

I recently called the Kennebunk Post Office about a missing package. I spoke with Doug and Sean who were very polite and said they would look into the matter for me. Low and behold, within two hours the postmaster, Bill Yeurich, was at my door to tell me what he had found out and what was going to be done to find the package.

My husband and I were amazed at this extraordinary customer service. His efforts resulted in the package being found and delivered. Kennebunk is fortunate to have such nice, helpful people working at the local post office.

Kathy Coffey

Kennebunk

A few global warming sources

To the editor,

Regarding Jones Gallagher’s opinion piece (Dec. 13 Kennebunk Post) on global warming: Hogwash.

Here are a few of my sources (uninfluenced by the oil industry). Where are yours?

NASA, NOAA, National Science Foundation, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, UN U.S. Global Change Research Program, Canadian Centre for Climate Modelling and Analysis, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium, University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Climate Research Division, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Climate, Atmospheric Science and Physical Oceanography (CASPO) Research Division, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, American Geophysical Union, Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland; Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, Cambridge, MA, United States, Polar Science Center, Applied Physics Laboratory, University of Washington, GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, Kiel, Germany, JAMSTEC Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, Research Center for Environmental Modeling and Application, Yokohama, Japan, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania, Taroona, TAS, Australia,

CSIRO, Oceans and Atmosphere, Crawley, WA, Australia, Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, Norrköping, Sweden, Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany, First Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources of the People’s Republic of China, Qingdao, China, ENEA National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, Frascati, Italy, Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research and Utrecht University, Department of Coastal Systems, Texel, Netherlands, Old Dominion University, Ocean, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences, Norfolk, VA, United States, Department of Environmental Affairs, Oceans & Coasts Research Branch, Cape Town, South Africa, Department of Civil Engineering & Environmental Science, Loyola Marymount University, Department of Physics, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Renee Arbisi

Kennebunk/Biddeford

