Dec. 21, 1994

A group of area doctors, nurses and support staff from Westbrook Community Hospital will donate free medical checkups Saturday, Dec. 31. The health exams will be given at the 50 Park Lane Building next door to the hospital on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are necessary. “This is our way to wish the community a happy holiday and see that health needs are not overlooked during the holiday season,” said Dr. Harold Burnham, who organized the volunteer effort.

Edward F. Connolly, Westbrook’s school superintendent since 1961 and a Westbrook school staff member 32 years, submitted to the School Committee Wednesday his request to retire. The committee accepted the request, and then appointed Robert W. Hall, his assistant, to take over as interim superintendent July 1 for the 1995-96 school year. Connolly said he’ll be 62 later this month and said he wants to take things a bit easier.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 16, 1959, that Wayland Hawkes, pack master of Cub Scout Pack 83, will be in charge of the pack’s Christmas program and party at Westbrook Congregational Church. Gorham Bluebirds and Campfire Girls were out caroling followed by Christmas parties.

John Reed, a Gorham police officer, was on his way home from a Christmas gathering at the Westbrook Eagles Club Saturday after midnight. It was 32 degrees and raining lightly. He then spotted something he’s never seen – a baby clothed only in a diaper was crawling across Westbrook’s Main Street at Mechanic Street. Reed scooped up the little boy and brought him to The Bus Stop, a bar nearby. Two Westbrook police cars were there checking on a harassment complaint. The officers joined Reed in comforting and warming the child. In came James McCarthy and Larissa Scott, the boy’s parents, who live in the nearby Armory Apartments. They identified the boy as James, age 2, who last they knew, was being watched by neighbors. Little James isn’t saying how he got out the door, down the stairs and out into Main Street.

Fire swept swiftly Saturday through a two-story Gorham home at 31 New Portland Road, causing an estimated $50,000 to $75,000 damage and leaving a retired couple, Charles and Vera Douglass, temporarily homeless. Investigators sifted through the remains Monday seeking clues to the cause. The Douglasses stayed with a daughter over the weekend while local businesses and churches undertook to help the couple get through the holidays. Several dog lovers and kennels rescued the couple’s prized boxers and will care for them until they can return home.

Mark Benware, son of Stanley and Pam Benware, Spiller Road, Gorham, is home for the holidays from Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida. He is a sophomore majoring in aviation management and recently earned his commercial pilot’s license. His brother Andrew is a senior at Gorham High School.

Dec. 22, 2004

Despite his busy schedule, Santa found the time to drop by Westbrook on Saturday. Santa’s friends from the Westbrook Fire Department helped him distribute toys collected through the city’s Toys for Kids program. Driving around in a long stretch limo due to a lack of snow for his sleigh and reindeer, Santa and the firefighters delivered toys and Christmas cheer to 39 families. “This is what it’s all about, city employees taking care of citizens,” Deputy Fire Chief Tim Pellerin said. It’s the fifth year the city has collected toys to distribute to needy families.

A People magazine story has linked “Survivor” star Julie Berry of Gorham with the show’s host, Jeff Probst. A headline on the People website said, “Jeff Probst Admits to Survivor Romance.” Judith and Les Berry, Julie’s parents, now home from Los Angeles after a seven-day visit with their daughter, said on Tuesday, “We are very happy for the two of them.” Berry made it to the top five in the TV reality show in the competition for the $1 million prize.

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England could be forced to spend thousands of dollars to clean up construction debris illegally dumped on its property in Gorham. The trash strewn in the woods is now frozen, making it tough for a cleanup crew. It was discovered about a month ago by a woman walking along wooded trails on Goodwill property off South Street. She reported it to Code Officer Clint Cushman. Goodwill spokeswoman Jean Salce said Cushman had verbally notified them that they would have to remove the debris, which includes old lumber, insulation, wiring, sheetrock, doors, tiles, shingles, nails and bottles.

Parishioners from three churches in Buxton presented three performances of their “Live Nativity Pageant,” complete with animals, angels and shepherds, on Sunday at the North Congregational Church in Groveville. Gayle Page who directed the pageant performed outside, said members of the Buxton Center Baptist Church and the Buxton United Methodist Church joined the Groveville church members for the event, and also helped serve refreshments afterward.

The fifth-grade chorus at Congin School in Westbrook sang holiday song to residents of Presumpscot Commons on Friday. Directed by Donna Baker, the chorus was accompanied on the piano by Marian Rich. After the children performed, residents joined them in singing several carols. The students and residents also mingled afterward when punch and cookies were served. Baker said the children had given up recess tine for chorus practice.

