Community meal – Thursday, Dec. 19, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken and gravy, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Dec. 20, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 21, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey, and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Free Christmas dinner – Wednesday, Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Ham, chicken, potatoes, stuffing, carrots, butternut squash, peas and desserts. Takeout available.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

