Holiday mass schedules announced

The Roman Catholic Communities of Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, and Scarborough announced the Christmas and New Year’s mass schedules. The Roman Catholic Communities of Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, and South Portland invite the public to attend one of the Christmas celebrations.

Christmas mass times:

St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Rd. Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, Dec. 24 at 4 and 9 p.m., Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

St. John and Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd. South Portland, ME 04106, Dec. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m., Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd. Scarborough, ME 04074, Dec. 24 at 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m., Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Solemnity of Mary Masses on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1:

St. Bartholomew Church 9 a.m., St. John and Holy Cross Church, 9:30 a.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 10:30 a.m.

Trauma Intervention Program receives funds for Secret Santa

Holiday Cheer will be coming to those in need this season through the generosity of an anonymous Secret Santa donor. Maine Behavioral Healthcare’s Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) was presented $5,000 to disperse to families in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook. TIP has paired up with the Portland, South Portland and Westbrook Police Departments to spread joy this holiday season when distributing monetary gifts to families who are well deserving of additional funds during the holiday season.

“After viewing the joy that last year’s Secret Santa project brought to many last year, this year’s anonymous donor is thrilled to again bring much needed funds to families during the Holidays, but also wanted to provide an opportunity for the public to witness the goodness of its first responder community and highlight the selfless work of TIP volunteers who provide emotional support to those in crisis throughout greater Portland,” said Leslie Skillin, TIP program manager. “TIP Portland Maine has been working alongside our Police department partners since 2005. We are honored to assist the officers when they are called to the scenes of unexpected tragedies and we are grateful to have a skill set that can provide comfort to those in crisis.”

This time of year can bring on additional layers of stress when a family’s finances are stretched to buy food, meet heating costs and medical bills; many are faced with little funds left to buy a few special things for the holidays. The outstanding officers of the departments in the area witness the struggles faced by its residents every day and participate in TIPs Secret Santa program.

Starting in mid-December Portland, South Portland and Westbrook Police departments will team up with TIP volunteers to surprise residents identified by community police officers and school resource officers as needing support through the holidays. Part of the donated funds will also be allocated to surprise random residents who happen to be “in the right place at the right time” when an officer and TIP volunteer are riding together to gift people with a $50 or $100 bill.

TIP Portland, Maine will celebrate 15 years of service in January. TIP Portland, Maine is one of sixteen other national affiliates across the country and is a program of Maine Behavioral Healthcare.

Church plans bean supper

Peoples United Methodist Church will host a Public Bean Supper 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Peoples United Methodist Church is located at 310 Broadway in South Portland. The menu includes homemade casseroles, baked beans, salads and pies.

