Gloria Moore

“To the seashore that’s where I must go, where all my cares and worries on a salty breeze may blow …”

– Gloria Jean Hoffman Deubel Moore

After a long battle with cancer, Gloria Moore passed away in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 8 while listening to her favorite Celtic Thunder song, “Mull of Kintyre,” with her devoted daughter Lisa Weigle and son-in-law Darrin Weigle at her bedside.

She was born Gloria Jean Hoffman, the fourth of six children, on Aug. 26 1944 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and moved to Rahway, New Jersey, at the age of 3. Gloria graduated from Rahway High School and soon after married Thomas Deubel. Together, they had three children; Bonnie, Lisa and Paul.

Gloria lived out most of her life in Jackson, New Jersey, later married Ellis Moore (also of Jackson), and worked in both ‘the arts’ and manufacturing operations. After the death of her husband, Ellis, Gloria left New Jersey in January 2019 and moved to Kennebunk to be with her loving daughter Lisa … fulfilling a lifelong dream to “live by the sea”.

Her greatest joys and interests in life were her children, traveling with family, crocheting and knitting, gardening, crossword puzzles and sudoku, dogs and dog shows, Thomas Kinkade artwork (in addition to her own personal heirloom artwork creations), scenic walks and enjoyment of the sea.

Gloria always had a song in her heart, a smile upon her face, and she always marched to the beat of her own drum. She will be ever missed and ever loved.

Surviving Gloria are her sisters Carol Wirth (husband William Wirth), Nancy Higgins (widow of Thomas Higgins), and Linda Caulfield (husband Donald Caulfield). Also surviving are Gloria’s three children; Lisa Deubel Weigle (husband Darrin Weigle), Bonnie Miller (husband Jim Miller), and Paul Deubel (wife Boyoung Deubel). Also surviving are Gloria’s nine grandchildren Nicole Morin, Kristen Miller, Ian Weigle, Austin Weigle, Kailee Miller, Alyssa Weigle, Kylie Miller, Alexa Miller, Ryan Miller; also Gloria’s one and only great-grandchild, Jackson Thomas Weigle. Gloria’s surviving step-children are Andreas Moore, Deborah Barnes, and Teresa Koontz.

Gloria’s dear surviving in-laws include Carolyn Hoffman, Nelson Popp, and Doris Ann Bowman. Her nieces and nephews are Sandy, Karen, Kimberly, Kristl, Rebecca, Rachel, Eva, Guy, Frank, John, Michael D, Michael H, Michael P, and Shawn. Gloria’s surviving cousins include Hugh, Daryl, Juynie, and many others. And, of course, Gloria’s faithful canine companion is Toby.

Gloria was predeceased by her late husband, Ellis Willard Moore, by her first husband and father of her three children, Thomas Deubel, brother Donald Hoffman, sister Susan Hoffman Popp, father Clarence Raymond Hoffman, mother Eleanor Hoffman, niece June Cavall, nephew Donald Caulfield, brother-in-law Thomas Higgins, brother-in-law Frank Deubel, and sister-in-law Barbara Deubel.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Gloria’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous