WINDHAM — The Town Council will soon appoint a replacement to fill the RSU 14 School Board seat recently vacated by Dawn Dillon.

School Board Chairwoman Jani Cummings said Dillon’s “job made it very difficult for her to attend meetings, hence her resignation” in mid-November. Dillon works as an associate broker with NextHome NorthEast Realty.

Dillon had been a School Board member since 2011, and Cummings said she “will truly miss (Dillon’s) voice and her caring about our students.”

The appointed replacement will serve until the next election in November 2020.

Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish said at a Town Council meeting on Dec. 10 that the town is advertising for the position and the council will vote to appoint a successor in January.

