The first couple weeks of the new sports season have featured strong play from local athletes and the good times figure to continue.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s occurred so far, as well as a look at what’s upcoming.

Boys’ basketball

Brunswick’s boys’ basketball team started the season 3-1, beating Westbrook, 54-46, in its most recent outing. The Dragons return to action Monday of next week at Falmouth.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-4 following losses last week at Yarmouth (44-38) and at home to Falmouth (66-30). The Eagles return to action Monday at home versus Biddeford.

Morse was also 1-4 after a 77-55 loss at Biddeford. The Shipbuilders went to Cony Monday and host Westbrook Monday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick improved to 4-0 after downing visiting Westbrook, 61-33, Friday. The Dragons close the 2019 portion of their schedule Monday of next week at home versus resurgent Falmouth.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-4 after losses last week to visiting Yarmouth (58-32) and at Falmouth (39-31). The Eagles travel to Biddeford Monday of next week.

Morse dropped to 0-5 after losses last week at Freeport (58-19) and at home to Biddeford (50-49). The Shipbuilders hosted Cony Monday and play at Westbrook Monday of next week.

Hockey

Brunswick’s boys’ hockey team fell to 2-4 after losses last week to visiting Gorham (6-2) and at Cheverus (3-2).

“If you don’t capitalize on early opportunities against a disciplined team like Gorham, they’re going to take advantage of mistakes and they did,” Brunswick coach Mike Misner said, following the loss to the Rams. “They’re power-play unit was amazing and when you start making mistakes and taking penalties against a team that has a power play that good, they’re going to capitalize every time.”

The Dragons go to the Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op team Saturday and host Cheverus Monday of next week.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon fell to 0-2-1 after Friday’s 7-1 loss to Lake Region. The squad hosted Thornton Academy, welcomes Kennebunk Thursday and plays host to Brunswick Saturday.

On the girls’ side, the Mt. Ararat/Lisbon co-op team was 4-2-1 at press time after last week’s 7-0 win at Gorham and a 2-2 draw against Edward Little. The squad hosts Brunswick Saturday and goes to Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick fell to 0-8 after a 7-2 loss at Winslow last week. The Dragons hope to get in the win column Saturday when they go to Mt. Ararat/Lisbon.

Indoor track

Brunswick’s boys came in first and its girls were fourth in a seven-team KVAC indoor track meet last weekend. Morse’s boys placed fifth and the girls were sixth.

Mt. Ararat’s boys and girls’ squads each swept a six-team meet.

Wrestling

The defending Class A state champion Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team won the Cony Duals Saturday. The squad has won 13 of 14 meets so far this winter.

Morse was 3-5 at press time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: