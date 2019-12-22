After reading all the articles about the beating death of little Marissa Kennedy, I felt urged to write.
As I read these articles, with tear-filled eyes, I can’t help but wonder: Someone had to know that something was wrong! The social worker, a neighbor, a teacher, a friend or relative.
Maybe it’s easier to look with eyes closed. All of us in Maine need to use this as a wake-up lesson.
Maybe if a child looks sad, disturbed, angry, etc., without cause, it would be useful to ask a few questions. The situation may not be bad, but it could be that nobody will know without asking a few questions.
After all, as the older generation, aren’t we responsible for the next generation – those who don’t yet have a voice?
I’m not saying that we should meddle in other people’s business; maybe just not look away.
That poor little girl – all alone in her agony. Let’s make sure that this doesn’t happen again.
All I’m saying is: Don’t look away!
Denise Richards
Warren
