Arrests

12/12 at 1:58 a.m. Trevor Lamoreau, 52, of Langdon Road, Richmond, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Blanchard Road.

12/14 at 5:08 p.m. Ethan Anderson, 18, of Idlewood Crossing, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Idlewood Crossing and charged with domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated criminal mischief.

Summonses

12/9 at 12:30 p.m. Alison Parker, 31, of Orchard Road, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Orchard Road on charges of having a dog at large and keeping a dangerous dog. The following day at 6:47 a.m. she was issued a summons by Officer Jake Lachance on a charge of misuse of 911, and she was summonsed again that day at 9:47 a.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Fire calls

12/13 at 9:50 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Windsor Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Dec. 11-18.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: