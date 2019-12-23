CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Instrumentalist, storyteller to perform at library

Jennifer Armstrong will perform “Simple Gifts” at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3.

Armstrong plays the fiddle, bagpipes and banjo and is a storyteller, singer, poet and published author who works as an artist-

in-residence in folk art.

For more details, go to jenniferarmstrong.com.

WINDHAM & WESTBROOK

Retreats examine depictions of Nativity in art

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will host two special two-hour retreats this week, which are designed for attendees to examine depictions of the Nativity in art over the centuries and prayerfully consider what the artists are seeking to communicate.

“Christmas ‘Homilies’ on Canvas” will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Hyacinth Church of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (includes a light lunch) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

The retreats will be led by Father Lou Phillips, pastor of the parishes.

Admission is free, and no preregistration is required. Each retreat will be identical, so there is no need to attend more than one.

For more details, call 839-4857.

ROCKPORT

Annual Hanukkah Celebration hosted at Opera House

Adas Yoshuron Synagogue will host its annual Hanukkah Celebration, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rockport Opera House in Rockport Village.

The Casco Bay Tummlers will perform live klezmer and holiday music throughout the evening and lead traditional and Israeli dancing. There will be a community menorah lighting ceremony, with singing by the Adas Yoshuron Hebrew School students. Traditional Hanukkah foods will be served, including potato latkes and international dishes made by the Food in Jewish Culture group. There will be Hanukkah crafts for kids.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free to ages 12 and younger.

For more details, call 594-4523 or email [email protected]

RAYMOND

Church swaps Nativity pageant for operetta

Raymond Village Community Church will present selections from Gian Carlo Menotti’s famous operetta “Amahl and the Night Visitors” during its Christmas Eve worship service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 27 Main St., Raymond Village.

Taking a break from its traditional Christmas Nativity pageant this year, the church will present selections from thea musical story of a young disabled boy and his encounter with the three kings on their way to Bethlehem to visit the Christ child.

The evening will begin with an opening carol and end with a candlelight singing of “Silent Night.”

KENNEBUNK

‘Art by an 84-Year-Old Who Started At 74’ exhibit opens

The Kennebunk Free Library announces its January 2020 exhibition, “Art by an 84-Year-Old Who Started At 74,” the oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings of Gerald Blayne.

The public is invited to view the exhibit at 112 Main St. during regular library hours, when the gallery is not in use for other programs. The library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 12:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

THOMASTON

Episcopal Church offers week of Christmas services

The Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist will offer Christmas services at 200 Main St., including a Festival of Lessons and Carols at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a Midnight Mass beginning at 11 p.m. and a Christmas Day Eucharist at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

SANFORD

Unitarian Universalists hosts candlelight service

The Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church will offer a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 5 Lebanon St.

The Rev. Shay MacKay will speak, and bell and vocal choirs will perform, as well as the UU Notes. Refreshments will be served following the service.

BRUNSWICK

Carol singalong in front of town gazebo Tuesday

All Saints Parish will host a Christmas Eve carol singalong at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the town gazebo, located in the park between Maine Street and Park Row.

All are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event. Lyrics will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights.

All Saints Parish will donate $1 to the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program for each person who comes to sing.

For more details, call 725-2624.

