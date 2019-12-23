Songs for the season

Led by music teachers Patricia Gordon and Rose Underkofler, students from Raymond Elementary School and Jordan Small Middle School delighted a community audience last week with carols and songs of the season at their annual Christmas concert at the middle school. Several of the students that performed will also be participating in the spring musical that Jordan Small Middle School will be producing.

Long arm on the bus

Raymond has received its first extended school bus stop arm, designed to bring more attention to stopped buses. Funds for the safety device were raised by a number of community organizations working to put the stop arms on RSU 14 buses. Vehicles running past school buses that are stopped with their lights flashing has been a big problem this fall. Concerned parents and RSU 14 officials have been working together to address this community issue. One result of the work is a change in the bus route on Egypt Road so children don’t have to cross the road for pickup.

Winter weeding book sale

Now through January there will be special winter weeding prices for retired books at Raymond Village Library. Adult books will be on sale for 50 cents and books for children will be 25 cents each. The prices also apply to audio books, large print books and DVDs. All the proceeds from the sale will help support programs at the library. Raymond Village Library is located at 3 Meadow Road.

Local artist show

Melanie Tornberg, a native Mainer, will be Raymond Village Library’s featured Artist in the Library for January and February. Tornberg started studying art at the Western Maine Arts Group as a child and learned the basics of oil and watercolor painting. She studied art at the University of New Hampshire. She returned to settle in Maine with her husband, Anders, became a mom and pursued a degree in biotechnology. She has received two patents and develops numerous veterinary diagnostic tools for IDEXX Laboratories, where she has worked for 20 years. Tornberg now divides her time between Bethel and her summer camp in Norway where she is inspired by the flowers, birds and wildlife. Look for the “Meet the Artist” event to learn more about her work and inspiration at raymondvillagelibrary.org.

Sand and salt shed

Raymond residents with slippery driveways and walkways can go to the sand and salt shed on Plains Road for two 5-gallon buckets of sand per trip. The shed is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, unless there is a snowstorm, when access is limited due to high plow truck traffic. The location of the shed is just inside the gate and to the right. If you have any questions regarding the sand and salt shed, contact Nathan White at 653-3641.

Food for thought

The Raymond Food Pantry will be open 4-6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of every month. The pantry is located at Lake Region Baptist Church at 1273 Roosevelt Trail. If an urgent need arises between scheduled pantry hours, call for assistance at 310-1419.

Donations can be dropped off at the church. The pantry’s wish list includes juices, cereals (unsweetened), beans, canned fruit, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, baby formula and diapers, personal products and paper products like Kleenex, toilet paper and napkins.

