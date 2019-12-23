Some thoughts on clean energy, the future and recent letters to the editor concerning the New England power line:

I agree we should not have corporate monopolies. Yes, mega dams have not always had the best design for the land or their neighbors, but they’ve been built and they produce huge amounts of electricity that replace fossil fuels.

Can we also agree on this? 1) Fossil fuel has created the climate crisis, and must be phased out as soon as possible. 2) Time to address climate issues is very limited – 10 years, according to the U.N. climate panel. 3) We must do everything we can – use all forms of clean energy. We must act as fast, come together, make compromises and make it work.

I find it very distressing that environmental organizations I support are bitterly divided over the clean energy line from Canada. There is no perfect solution to limit CO2. But Hydro-Quebec has enough extra electricity for the clean energy line without building more dams.

From hearings in Farmington, I learned many don’t want wind or solar farms either. What are we to do? If we remain divided, we can do nothing. Are we becoming like the politicians in D.C.? So divided that we cannot respectfully listen and talk it out, making compromises?

Let’s figure out our priorities to reduce CO2, so we all can survive, including future generations. Every minute of delay is a win for fossil fuels, especially for fracked natural gas looking to expand its market in New England.

Lois Howlett

Yarmouth

