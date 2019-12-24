CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway international airports early on Christmas Eve as dense fog shrouded the region on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
The FAA grounded flights at both airports until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday. The fog is not expected to lift quickly, but even if it does, it still could cause a chain reaction of delays and missed connections, the Chicago Tribune reported.
About 150 arrivals and about 50 departures were delayed as of 6:30 a.m. at O’Hare, while about 30 flights in arrivals and departures were delayed at Midway. O’Hare reported three cancellations and Midway had 63.
The National Weather Service said “dense, freezing fog” developed overnight throughout the city and its surrounding suburbs, leading to travel difficulties in the air and on the ground. Weather service meteorologist Mark Ratzer said visibility at Chicago’s airports was less than a quarter of a mile (400 meters) in some parts.
“It’s pretty soupy out there,” Ratzer said. “Visibility is pretty low. There’s a few spots where the temperature is freezing and it’s possible for a few patchy slick spots, particularly on overpasses.”
The weather service advised drivers to slow down, turn on low beams and increase following distance while the freezing fog hangs over expressways.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Queen Elizabeth called 1992 a horrible year. For the royal family, 2019 might have been worse.
-
Nation & World
Fog grounds all flights at Chicago’s O’Hare, Midway airports
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: How being ‘tough on crime’ became a political liability
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: How undoing ‘Obamacare’ would harm more than the health of Americans
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Gideon a pro-green candidate for Senate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.