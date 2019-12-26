AUGUSTA – The Legislative Council voted on Dec. 19 to send a bill to the Legislature that would make sure oil terminals have the financial resources to safely close, remove tanks and other infrastructure, and clean up contamination.

“This year the Legislature passed aggressive goals to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy,” said Rep. Anne Carney, House District 30, who sponsored the bill. “Requiring oil terminal facilities to have the financial resources to properly close when they are no longer needed benefits our state and our communities. The financial burden won’t fall on taxpayers, cities and towns, or the state. And this land can be developed for commerce residences and parks.”

Carney, a member of the Labor and Housing Committee, is serving her first term in the Maine House of Representatives. She represents part of Cape Elizabeth.

Before the second session of each Legislature, the Legislative Council reviews all bills submitted by members and votes on whether to consider them as emergency measures. The 129th Legislature reconvenes for its second regular session in January.

