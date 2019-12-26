As a veteran, it’s satisfying to see large turnouts at Memorial Day and Veterans Day events. That said, it is equally dissatisfying to read that a candidate for public office allegedly referred to military uniforms as “costumes.” Having served in the Vietnam era, I assumed comments like that were no longer in the hearts of Americans; sad to see that they still are.

I was beyond proud to see that Phil Spiller was a mayoral candidate in Westbrook, a retired Navy veteran, a leader in your local military service organization, who served on community organizations for many years; his family has a legacy of service to his nation and community. Westbrook would have been well-served with him at the helm, few are so dedicated to selfless service as Phil, you’re lucky to have him and many know service is in his blood.

Having served Maine veterans in my roles as a state and local service officer for the largest military service organization, and a member of other veterans groups, veterans have always offered our time and talents in service to communities; whether we served for three years or 30, you will always find us on many civic boards and committees.

I applaud veterans who strongly uphold the ideals and principles that every service member learns upon taking the oath of office. Unfortunately, in these divisive times, many do it quietly, for fear of having their service besmirched. Others, like Phil, bring those strong values and his service into his community without reservation.

Serving your country and community is no small feat in the current environment, so those who do both should be treasured in your community.

We can do better, we should demand better.

Amedeo Lauria

Lieutenant Colonel, United States Army, Retired

Sabattus

