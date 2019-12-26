Walker hosts holiday bash

The holiday open house at Walker Memorial Library on Dec. 10 featured music, food, a remembrance and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus visit. Each child was able to select a free book from under the Christmas tree.

Bess Jacques, Kathy Blake and the Chopin Club provided music. The Frog & Turtle donated a cheese platter; Alice Persons donated a beautiful dollhouse for a fundraiser; and library staff helped with decorating and promotion. Members of the Friends of the Library set up, cleaned up and were in charge of the crafts, games, food and drink.

Friends of the Library honored Jan Usher, who passed away recently. Her picture was on the piano near where she played every holiday party; and she was one of the members of The Chopin Club as well.

Kathy Thornton created bookmarks that were distributed.

Historical programs available

Mike Sanphy, president of Westbrook Historical Society, said Barry Dodd’s videos of its monthly meetings are available at vimeo.com/showcase/6563508.

