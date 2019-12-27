Nutrition and aging class offered

On Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m., join Megan Patten, Hannaford dietitian, at Kennebunk Free Library for a nutrition talk focusing on how bodies and nutrition needs change during the aging process. Learn about the essential role that eating a balanced diet plays in fostering a long healthy life. The presentation will include information on specific nutrients that are vital to keeping the aging body healthy.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 985-2173 or email [email protected]

Legion plans January cornhole event

American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport will host a cornhole tournament on Jan. 18. The Legion is located on Main Street/Route 9 (across from the police station). Doors open at 10 a.m. and competition starts at noon with a double elimination format. All ages are welcome.

Participants should provide a team name and the cost is $20 per team. Cash prizes will be awarded. Refreshments will be available. All funds will go to American Legion Post 159. For more information, call 967-2400.

Kennebunk Free Library hosts Junior Science

Science experiments can often be messy, gross, and funny, but they are always amazing. Visit Kennebunk Free Library Come on Monday Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. and experiment with yeast and how it grows. The kids will see the impact yeast has on our food and study it to see how it lives. The program is open to kids ages 5 and up. Registration is required.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Discovery Station at Kennebunk Free Library

Full STEAM ahead to Discovery Station at Kennebunk Free Library. Discovery Station is a monthly STEAM program designed for children 2 to 5 years of age accompanied by a parent or caregiver. STEAM is an approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math through activities that support curiosity and creativity.

STEAM activity stations will give children, with their parent or caregiver, an opportunity to engage in hands-on learning while having fun.

Visit the library on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 3:45 p.m. and have fun with this month’s theme, The Science of Cold and Snow. The program is limited to 12 children and registration is required.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information or to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Libraries to host middle school book group

Middle School of the Kennebunks will host a new Middle School Book Group starting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 after school in the MSK library. Meetings will run from 2 to 3:50 p.m. The book club is being offered by Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library and Kennebunk Free Library. Hosts will be Terri Bauld from Graves Library and Jon Roy from Kennebunk Free Library.

Books and snacks will be provided. The next book will be a pick your own.

Please sign up in advance by calling either the Graves Library at 967-2778 or Kennebunk Free Library at 985-2173. Books will be distributed to students in early December at MSK. Please read book in advance of the meeting. For more information, call either library.

Celebrate New Year’s Even in Kennebunk

The fifth annual New Year’s Eve Kennebunk (known as NYE KBK) will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at various locations on Main Street in downtown Kennebunk. The events culminate in the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop from the Bell Tower of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church at midnight. The free event is sponsored by Nadeau Orthodontics; Graceful Recovery; Kennebunk Auto Center; Tracey Bricker, State Farm Agent; Salon Ninety Six; and Kennebunk Hannaford.

Founded in 2015 by volunteers from the town of Kennebunk, Brick Store Museum, and First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, this is NYE KBK’s fifth year creating a family-friendly event that brings the community together to celebrate the New Year. All events are open to the public free of charge.

Events include:

• second annual New Year’s Corn Hole Tournament, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the town hall auditorium. Teams can register on www.nyekbk.org. Cost per team is $40, with all funds going to Kennebunk General Assistance to help local families in need.

• First Parish Church: starting at 7 p.m., mini-NYE family carnival games (with prizes) and hot chocolate inside; outdoor fire pits to enjoy the celebrations.

• Brick Store Museum: local musician Ray Calabro will host an evening of live music from 7 to 8:45 p.m.; free admission to the galleries and exhibitions from 7 to 11 p.m.

• Waterhouse Center, ice skating throughout the evening.

From the bell tower of the First Parish Church, an Early Bird Ball Drop will begin at 9 p.m. and the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop will ring in the New Year at midnight.

The NYE Kennebunk Committee is looking for interested volunteers to join its ranks to continue delivery of a fun, community-wide event year after year. If interested in joining the committee or volunteering during the evening, visit www.nyekbk.org to learn more.

To learn more about the included events and entertainment, visit the NYEKBK website at www.nyekbk.org and like the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NYEKBK.

Family beach party planned at Kennebunk Free Library

Surf’s up. Forget about winter for a little while. Join Kennebunk Free Library for a beach party at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The party will begin with a beach story and follow with a craft, games and a treat. All ages welcome. No registration required.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »