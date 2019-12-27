SOUTH PORTLAND – Letitia Walsh, 82, passed away Dec. 25, 2019 after a brief illness.Letty grew up in South Portland and graduated with the class of 1955. She worked for Maine Bonding Insurance for 38 years and Noyes Hall and Allen Insurance for nine years.Letty was well known as being kindhearted, charitable and loved her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephew, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and her neighbor, Karen. Letty loved traveling, crosswords, the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and she especially loved her cats. She was a longterm member of Holy Cross Church.Letty was a caretaker. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Shirley Walsh, and brothers, John and Jim Walsh, all whom she cared for during their illnesses. Letty is survived by brothers, Mike Walsh and his wife, Ruth, Chris Walsh and his wife, Paula, nieces, Laurie Emanuel and husband, Geoff, Kathy Walsh, and nephew, Chris Walsh and wife, Lisa, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.The family would like to give special thanks to Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation for taking great care of Letty.Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a funeral service. Burial will be 1 p.m., on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfh.com.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Foundation.

