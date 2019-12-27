SCARBOROUGH – Todd Richard Cormier, 43, of Scarborough, Maine, formerly of Lynn, Mass., passed away while peacefully sleeping in the early hours of Dec. 21, 2019, with his family by his side. Todd is survived by his wife, Keri Cormier of Scarborough, his daughter, Emily Cormier of Scarborough, and his brothers, Mark Cormier of Leominster, Mass., and Scott Cormier of Taunton, Mass. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. -7 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12 p.m., at St. John’s Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, Mass. Interment will be at Belmont Cemetery in Belmont, Mass.You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

