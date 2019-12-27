The Westbrook School Department has received $125,000 in federal money to help prevent substance abuse.
Rep. Chellie Pingree, a D-1st District, announced the Drug-Free Communities grant on Friday. It comes from the Office of National Drug Control Policy in cooperation with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“This federal funding will help Westbrook community partners to educate kids and parents about substance use prevention – keeping our kids healthier and safer for their future,” Pingree said in a statement. “With the rise of substance use disorder in Maine, it’s critical that we support communities which are proactively working to preventing substance misuse through support.”
The Westbrook School Department and Westbrook Partners for Prevention received one of 42 new grants to coalitions throughout the country. The Drug-Free Communities program has awarded nearly $90 million in grants nationally.
The goal is to establish and strengthen community collaboration in support of local efforts to prevent youth substance misuse. The coalition will target root causes of substance misuse, including access, community norms, laws and enforcement, and attitudes by parents and peers.
