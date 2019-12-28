ARLINGTON, Texas — Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a score after another big play by All-America linebacker Micah Parsons and No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 on Saturday in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.

While Penn State (11-2, No. 10 CFP) gave up its most points and yards all season against the big-play Group of Five Tigers, Parsons was pulling down quarterback Brady White, who flipped the ball right into the hands of Taylor. That put the Nittany Lions up 45-36 in the final minute of the third quarter.

American Athletic Conference champion Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP) played its first game under coach Ryan Silverfield. The offensive line coach was promoted when Mike Norvell left after four seasons to become Florida State’s coach earlier this month.

White was 32-of-51 passing for 454 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Kenneth Gainwell both had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, but the rest of their points came on a Cotton Bowl-record six field goals by Riley Patterson, including a record-long 51-yarder.

The Tigers finished with 542 total yards, but White was sacked a season-high six times and didn’t throw a touchdown for the first time since the season opener. Two of those sacks were by Parsons, who finished with 14 tackles.

(14) NOTRE DAME 33, IOWA STATE 9: Ian Book threw for 247 yards and one touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run, helping the Fighting Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP) dominate the Cyclones (7-6) in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Book completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception, including a 27-yard TD throw to Chase Claypool as the Fighting Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP) wrapped up another double-digit win year on a six-game winning streak. Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and was named game MVP, while Jones finished with 135 yards rushing.

Brock Purdy was 17 of 30 for 222 yards and no interceptions for Iowa State (7-6). However, the sophomore quarterback was unable to get his team into the end zone after throwing for a Cyclones’ single-season record 27 TDs during the regular season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) MEMPHIS 97, NEW ORLEANS 55: Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as the Tigers (11-1) built a first-half lead and easily beat the Privateers (4-8) in Memphis, Tennessee.

Quinones, who returned after missing the previous five games with a broken right hand, made all three of his 3-point shots as Memphis extended its winning streak to nine. Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, while DJ Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice added 10 points each.

(4) DUKE 75, BROWN 50: Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help the Blue Devils (11-1) beat the Bears (5-6) in Durham, North Carolina.

Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

