MALE:

Ryan Twitchell (Class of 2017, baseball, basketball and golf)

Twitchell was close to unhittable on the diamond and he was a tremendous contributor to the success of the basketball team as well.

Twitchell threw a no-hitter in the state final against Camden Hills his sophomore baseball season, was an All-Conference and All-State selection, as well as The Forecaster’s Greely Spring Male Athlete of the Year his junior and senior seasons, and holds the program record for strikeouts (193), shutouts (five) and no-hitters (three, including a perfect game). He finished his high school career with a record of 15-5 and an earned run average of 0.94.

On the hardwood, Twitchell helped the Rangers win an elusive state championship his senior season (they’ve won two more since), when he was named the regional tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Twitchell is now playing baseball at the University of Rhode Island.

“Ryan had a big impact on our team,” said longtime Greely baseball coach Derek Soule. “He had the ability to dominate any game. He’s as good as any pitcher we’ve had here. He was a talented, gifted athlete.”

FEMALE:

Anna DeWolfe (Class of 2019, basketball and soccer)

DeWolfe came into high school highly touted and absolutely, positively lived up to the hype and then some, thrilling fans with her skill and playing style and making everyone around her better as she led Greely’s girls’ basketball team to a pair of Class A state titles and lest we forget, she was pretty special in her three soccer seasons too.

The Rangers lost in the regional final in DeWolfe’s first two basketball seasons, but as a junior, she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career and finished with a Gold Ball. As a senior, she won another championship and bowed out by being named Miss Maine Basketball. DeWolfe tallied 1,948 points for her career and would have easily eclipsed 2,000 were it not for an ankle injury her junior season. She could do it all, driving to the basket, burying long shots, creating turnovers and inspiring her teammates to the loftiest heights.

In soccer, DeWolfe scored some highlight reel goals for a perennial playoff team and won a Class B state title as a freshman.

DeWolfe has picked up where she left off and is turning heads playing basketball for Fordham University in New York City. At press time, DeWolfe was averaging 12.8 points per game and leads the Rams in assists.

And that should surprise absolutely no one.

“Anna’s one of the players in Maine girls’ basketball history who changed the game,” said Greely coach Todd Flaherty. “Every coach should have the opportunity to work with a young person of Anna’s quality.

