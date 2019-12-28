Boys’ team:

Mike Hagerty (Yarmouth soccer)

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer program has long been dominant, but this past decade, the Clippers were simply at another level, as Hagerty put championship caliber squads on the pitch just about every season.

Yarmouth lost a grand total of 14 games in the decade (with five coming in one year) and captured six state titles. It’s gotten to the point where the Clippers falling short is a bigger story than them raising a Gold Ball.

Hagerty, who has the program humming from the youth level right through his senior class, and who has sent several players on to star at the next level, is poised to keep Yarmouth atop the Class B heap for the foreseeable future.

Girls’ team:

Dorothy Holt (Yarmouth lacrosse)

While Yarmouth’s girls’ lacrosse team has suffered some agonizing state game setbacks in recent years, the Clippers are on the short list of title favorites every season and that’s due to Holt curating an elite program from top to bottom.

Yarmouth has won three state titles this decade and on five other occasions, got to the state final and lost. The Clippers have captured seven consecutive regional crowns and when they haven’t captured the big prize, it’s usually because they fall one goal shy. A return to the pinnacle could come as soon as this coming spring.

Yarmouth is the team that everyone gears up for and you can rest assured that the Clippers will boast multiple college-bound players year after year.

That’s a trend that’s bound to continue.

