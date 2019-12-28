Male:

Terion Moss (Class of 2018, basketball and football)

One of the finest players in the history of a storied boys’ basketball program, Moss didn’t just come up huge on the hardwood, he made the most of his time on the gridiron as well and his ability to rise to the occasion, time and again, on the biggest of stages, earned him our selection in a talented field of candidates.

Moss teamed with his older brother, Amir, to lead Portland’s boys’ basketball team to the 2015 Class A state final (the Bulldogs lost to Hampden Academy), then back to the big stage the next year, which resulted in a Class AA championship. Moss and his teammates won Class AA title again his junior season, then the Bulldogs went 17-1 his senior year before being upset by Windham in the semifinals. Moss eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career (becoming just the third Portland player to do so), holds the program mark for made 3-point shots and won the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and a senior and took home the Mr. Maine Basketball award as a senior.

If all that wasn’t enough, Moss stepped into the high pressure role of the football team’s quarterback as a senior and led the Bulldogs on a spirited and unexpected run to the regional final.

Moss then went to the University of Maine to play basketball and is now at the University of Maine-Farmington, once again playing with Amir.

“Terion was tremendous,” said longtime Portland boys’ basketball coach Joe Russo. “He shot well and ran the team. He played a great floor game for us. He showed leadership and outstanding coachability.”

Female:

Drew Barry (Class of 2013, lacrosse, soccer, ice hockey)

Barry made an impact as a soccer and girls’ hockey player, but it was in the spring where she truly dazzled, eclipsing the 100-goal mark her career in lacrosse.

Barry scored 42 times as a sophomore, added 47 goals as a junior led the Bulldogs to the playoffs in each of her four lacrosse seasons. She was always at her best in the biggest games.

Barry went on to play lacrosse at Bates College.

“Drew was an offensive force who developed into one of the most complete players in the state,” said former Portland girls’ lacrosse coach Eric Wales.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: