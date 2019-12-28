MALE:

Duncan Preston (Class of 2014, lacrosse, football and track)

Preston scored arguably the biggest goal in the history of South Portland boys’ athletics, led the Red Riots to their first and only lacrosse state title and was a pretty good quarterback and track star as well, accomplishments which give him the edge over a strong field of candidates.

Preston was a thrower and jumper in track (he won a state title in the long jump) and was South Portland’s quarterback (being named a Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist after a senior year which saw him run and pass for nearly 3,000 yards), but it was in the spring where he made he made his biggest impact.

Preston scored 88 goals for the Red Riots’ boys’ lacrosse team, but the one that made him immortal came his senior year, in the regional final against Thornton Academy. Top-ranked South Portland trailed the Golden Trojans most of the day, but rallied to tie the game on a goal (assisted by Preston) with 6.9 seconds to go. With overtime appearing imminent, Preston, a faceoff standout, won the ball, raced in and tickled the twine with a second remaining. Preston then scored four times to lead the Red Riots past Brunswick in the state final.

Preston went on to play lacrosse at Springfield College.

“Duncan put us on his shoulders and led us to that championship,” said former South Portland boys’ lacrosse coach Tom Fiorini. “He was by far one of the most unselfish players I ever had the privilege to coach. He led by example and worked hard.”

FEMALE:

Maddie Hasson (Class of 2016, basketball, field hockey and lacrosse)

Hasson carried on her family’s legacy as a sensational basketball player, but she was much more than that, starring in field hockey and lacrosse as well during her time with South Portland.

Hasson was a three-time All-Conference selection in field hockey and was honored twice in lacrosse, as she helped the Red Riots reach the regional semifinals for the first time, but it was on the hardwood where she left her legacy.

Hasson, who played for her mother, Lynne Hasson, was an All-Rookie team selection as a freshman, then made the SMAA second-team as a sophomore. As a junior, Hasson helped South Portland reach the regional final and was chosen Forecaster Winter Female Athlete of the Year. As a senior, she repeated as that award’s winner and was also a finalist for Miss Maine Basketball after leading the Red Riots back to the regional final. Hasson eclipsed the 1,000-point mark (she wound up with 1,111) and for her career, averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.4 steals.

Hasson is now starring at Bowdoin College, where she has had the thrill of playing in the Division III national championship game.

“I was very fortunate to coach Maddie,” Lynne Hasson said. “She was extremely hardworking, competitive, unselfish and was a good leader. I could play her at any position. I had to have her on the floor.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: