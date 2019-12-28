Male:

Harry Baker-Connick (Class of 2015, soccer, basketball and lacrosse)

Baker-Connick did it all, on the pitch in soccer, on the hardwood in basketball and in the spring, in lacrosse, and he enjoyed success in all three sports.

In soccer, Baker-Connick was a member of Waynflete’s 2011 Class C state championship team as a freshman and he later became a team captain and was chosen as the Class C Player of the Year as a senior. The Flyers won 48 games in his four years. In basketball, he was part of a team which played for a state title his junior year (Waynflete lost just 10 games in his four seasons). Baker-Connick’s lacrosse squads won 25 games his final three seasons and made the playoffs each year.

Baker-Connick went to Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts and recently interned for the Boston Celtics.

“Harry improved every season and displayed a great work ethic, dedication and determination,” said longtime Waynflete boys’ soccer coach Brandon Salway. “He was a terrific leader and kept his composure at all times. Harry was the type of player our program hopes to produce.”

FEMALE:

Martha Veroneau (Class of 2013, basketball, lacrosse and cross country)

Veroneau was a once-in-a-lifetime superstar, an athlete who dazzled regardless the sport or season.

Veroneau was most acclaimed for her excellence on the basketball court, as she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career (scoring 1,465 points overall), led Waynflete to the 2013 Class C state title (producing 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine steals and a pair of assists in an epic come-from-behind victory over Calais), then became the rare non-Class A player to earn the Miss Maine Basketball Award her senior season. As great as she was at basketball, Veroneau was just as memorable making dazzling plays in lacrosse. She created turnovers like no other, was unstoppable in transition and when the Flyers absolutely, positively had to have a goal, she’d produce. Veroneau scored 10 goals in a regional final victory over Cape Elizabeth her senior year and paced Waynflete to the 2012 and 2013 Class B titles. Even when dabbling in cross country in the fall, Veroneau set herself apart, winning the Class C individual title as a freshman, placing first for scoring purposes as a sophomore,the coming in second as a junior and fourth as a senior.

Veroneau did not play sports in college, instead studying nursing at Boston College.

“Martha was a once-in-a-lifetime player,” said Brandon Salway, who was Waynflete’s girls’ basketball coach during Veroneau’s four seasons. “When you combine athleticism, character and performance, I believe she is the single greatest player ever at our school. Any sport, any gender.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

