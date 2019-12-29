From the ages of 5 to 14, I was one of those kids in school who stuck out like a sore thumb. The one your eye inadvertently went to – not because I was exceptional, but because I was weird. I was a classic dork: nerdy, oftentimes shy, exceptionally awkward. For years before I discovered the miracle of contacts, I had thin glasses that shrunk my eyes and enlarged my chubby face. For an even greater number of years before I discovered the miracle of semi-decent presentation, I wore dirtied boys jeans and had black, middle-parted, greasy hair. I was on the math team and in the “ELA” club. I was into sci-fi novels and “DnD”-esque games. And I was glaringly, unmistakably, a minority.

Correction: I am a minority – very proudly so. Yet when I was a child, this facet of my personhood seemed far more distinct, driving me to a place of insecurity rather than pride.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maris Podgurski of Arundel is a senior at Thornton Academy in Saco; at the time she wrote this op-ed, she was a dual-enrollment English student at Southern Maine Community College.

Majorities and minorities exist ubiquitously. But in elementary and middle school, your peers usually haven’t developed the tact to not blatantly note your differences – especially when what makes you different only applies to 5 percent of your state’s population. Hence, it is rather predictable that your differences can become somewhat polarizing in a child-dominated social setting.

What is this difference I keep mentioning?

Simple: I’m not white.

Well, not entirely. I’m half Japanese. Yet for the sea of white kids at my school, this was enough to label me as different.

Now, it wasn’t bad. It wasn’t even close – more just part of my everyday life. If I solved a hard math problem, a joke would be made. If we were discussing couples, I would immediately be matched with the only other Asian kid. If I was dropped off by my white father, I would be asked if I was adopted. At the time, I was indignant at the remarks, but in hindsight, we were just inexperienced about our differences. We were just kids.