SCARBOROUGH – Richard A. Barnard, 83, of Sun City Center, Fla. and Scarborough, Maine, passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2019 in the company of his family after a long illness.

Originally from Buxton, Richard had ties to both the Greater Portland and Midcoast areas. He worked for Central Maine Power as a lineman and then as a supervisor for 35 years. Retiring at 55, Captain Barney, as he was affectionately known, split his free time on one of his many boats either in the cold waters off Boothbay Harbor in the summer or in the warm waters of Tampa Bay in the winters.

Richard will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of life and family. He loved to sing and dance and was happiest when he could be part of any celebration.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Celia Marier Barnard; and two granddaughters.

He is survived by his children; grandchildren; family and friends.

A celebration of life is planned for Maine at a time and placed to be determined.

