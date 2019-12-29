Local & State

The 2010s in Maine: A decade of enormous change

Same-sex couples gained the right to be married, in the nation's first such law passed by popular vote. The state's unemployment rate sank even as its minimum wage rose, putting the squeeze on employers needing help. Recreational marijuana was legalized, opening new avenues for business while giving rise to fresh concerns about drug use. A fiery governor ushered in an era of combative politics, while an opioid crisis ravaged our people. The 2010s brought ground-shifting change to Maine, from the State House to the state economy, from art museums to sports arenas. Some of the change was unwelcome – look at the destruction caused by the rapid warming of the Gulf of Maine – but there were reasons to cheer, too. We found inspiration in a hometown poet who read his work at President Obama's second inauguration and in a selfless athlete who came to the aid of a fellow runner in the Beach to Beacon road race.