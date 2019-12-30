BOSTON — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was ill on Monday and missed practice with the team, according to Celtics Coach Brad Stevens.

“He tried to come, tried to go through it, and he just went to the hospital to get checked out,” Stevens said.

The Celtics flew to Charlotte on Monday afternoon for their 3 p.m. game against the Hornets on New Year’s Eve and Brown was not on the flight.

Brown was named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday. Brown had 30 points in a 118-102 win over Toronto on Christmas, then had 34 in a 129-117 win over Cleveland on Friday. He added 17 points in a 113-97 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Boston has been without its entire lineup ever since opening night against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Celtics have frequently been without one member of their core five – Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward and Brown. Smart and Hayward have missed the most time – Hayward with a broken hand, Smart with the eye infection that kept him out for nearly the entire month of December.

According to Stevens, both Hayward and Smart have had zero issues over the last few days. Smart’s minutes restriction will likely continue to climb.

“We tried to keep him within 20-25 (minutes against Toronto), so I wouldn’t be surprised – I haven’t gotten the email, but I’m guessing it will be 25-30,” Stevens said.

Robert Williams remains out with a hip injury that prevents any basketball activities.

